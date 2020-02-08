Randy Lee Linn

Randy was born July 9, 1959, in Moline, to Irvin and Beverly (Talbot) Linn. He married Christine Seabloom on Sept. 8, 1979, in Orion; they celebrated their 40th anniversary last year. He graduated from Orion High School, Black Hawk College, and St. Ambrose University, and also received his master's degree from Western Illinois University. He was a well-respected CPA. Randy loved his work and considered many of his clients friends. His work ethic was unparalleled, and he was a constant source of inspiration and guidance to his children.

Randy was active in youth sports in Moline for many years, serving as a favorite coach, league president, and secretary of Moline Little League for several years. As coach, he led his son's 13-year-old Moline Little League team to second in state. He was instrumental in obtaining the lights and scoreboard at Riverside Park, was a well-loved youth sports coach, and started a traveling baseball team. He was a volunteer accountant for Crime Stoppers and over the years participated in many community organizations. He was a die-hard Chicago Cubs and Bears fan (despite his daughter's best efforts and countless trips to Iowa City, he was never fully converted to a Hawkeye fan). He was the Quad-Cities connoisseur of fine whiskey and enjoyed many trips to the Kentucky Derby and Chicago races with his sons and son-in-law. He also enjoyed helping his son with catering events for Barley & Rye. He enjoyed traveling to Ireland and Scotland where he received certificates for being an official Jameson Whiskey taster and an official Guinness pourer. But perhaps his greatest joy came from simply being in the company of his loved ones.