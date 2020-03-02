Randy Crisel
GENESEO

Randy Crisel

Randy Crisel

August 16, 1956-February 28, 2020

GENESEO — Randy Crisel, 63, of Geneseo, Ill., died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside memorial service will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline, Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m.

Randy was born Aug. 16, 1956, in Moline, the son of Lee Roy and Anna M. (Ledbetter) Crisel. He was married to Tina Price. They later divorced.

Randy enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching Western movies.

Survivors include his son, Randy Crisel Jr., of Arkansas; a granddaughter, Brianna Crisel, of Beebe, Ark.; a sister, Paula (Fernando) Fernandez, of Orion, Ill.; brothers, Terry (Vicki) Crisel, of Keithsburg, Ill., and Jeff (Geraldine) Crisel, of Moline; and his special friends, William Brown, Myrtle Hamilton and Mike Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and three brothers.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.

