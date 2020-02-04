July 24, 1948-February 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Randy Chesser, 71, of Rock Island, formerly of Henry County, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his residence at Friendship Manor. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will be in Andover Township Cemetery with military services. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Randy Chesser Memorial Fund.

Randy Chesser was born July 24, 1948, in Kewanee, the son of Ava Louise Chesser. He was educated in Memphis, Tenn., schools. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1974 and did two tours of duty in Vietnam. His marriage to Pearl Schneider Opsal took place on July 24, 1981, in Kewanee. She passed away on Jan. 8, 2015.

He worked in the maintenance department a Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo until retiring. Randy then worked as a semi truck driver for Star Transportation and U.S. Express for five years He was an avid reader, especially military history, and enjoyed fishing, drawing and word search books.