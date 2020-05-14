April 2, 1958-May 13, 2020
TAYLOR RIDGE — Randy A. Viager, 62, of Taylor Ridge, Ill., passed away Wednesday May 13, 2020, at his home.
Due to public gathering restrictions, a private service will be held at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan.
Randy was born April 2, 1958 in Moline, a son of Richard and Sally Tisdale Viager. He graduated from Rockridge High School. Randy married Linda S. Haynes on April 2, 1993, in Rock Island.
He co-owned Viager Plastering with his father for 20 years. He later worked at Allsteel/Hon Co., Muscatine.
Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and raising pigeons.
Surviving are his wife, Linda, of Taylor Ridge; children, Kathleen (Richard) Barkley, Prairie du Rocher, Ill., Jennifer (Dwaine) Stamey, Swannanoa, N.C., Rhonda Snyder, Davenport, Iowa, Brandon Viager, Peoria, Ill., and Ronny Proehl, Taylor Ridge; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; mother, Sally Riddell, Milan; brothers, Tim Viager, Davenport, and Mark (Jamie) Preston, Illinois City, Ill.; and several nieces, nephews, and other family.
Randy was preceded in death by his grandparents and father.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
