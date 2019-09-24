March 18, 1957-September 22, 2019
GENESEO — Randal L. Lipes, 62, of Geneseo, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Per his request, cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be directed to the Randal Lipes Memorial Fund.
Randal was born on March 18, 1957, the son of Lindel and Simonne (Thiron) Lipes, in Moline. He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1975 and then attended Augustana College, where he obtained a business degree. Randal was the turf sales manager at Holland & Sons, Geneseo, for over 20 years. He enjoyed his Ford Mustang, collecting antique toys and pedal cars, working on his computer, spending time with his family, especially his girls, Josie “Dozer” and Miranda “Panda,” as well as spoiling his grandbabies.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Miranda Lipes, and her partner, Kyle “Red” Lahr, Denver, Colo., Josie Kernes, and his son-in-law, Steve, Geneseo; grandchildren, Kendra and Wayne; mother, Simonne Lipes, Ozark, Mo.; sisters, Sheri Hursman, Ozark, Mo., Jodi Maschmeier, Kellogg, Iowa.
Randal was preceded in death by his father, Lindel. To share a message of sympathy with Randal's family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.