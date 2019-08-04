December 26, 1931-August 3, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Ramon Ray Bradley, 87, of East Moline passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center of Moline.
Funeral services will be 12 noon, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation 10am to noon. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 299. Memorials may be made to Rosewood Care Center of Moline.
Ray was born December 26, 1931 in Hiawassee, Georgia, the son of Robert and Dora (Rodgers) Bradley. He married Christie Katherine Coleman on August 7, 1955 in Hiawassee, Georgia.
Ray was a US Navy veteran having served in the Korean War. He retired in 2001 from John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline after 44 years of service.
Ray was a member of Local UAW and enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, gardening, coaching softball and was a “Mr. Fix It” for anyone in need. He loved his family and was dedicated to taking care of his beloved wife, Christie Katherine.
Survivors include his wife, Christie Katherine; children, Ron (Cindy) Bradley, East Moline, Susan (David) Busch, East Moline, Linda (Judge John) McGehee, Moline and Mark Bradley (Mark Tichenor) Montgomery, IL; grandchildren, Kayla and Katie Bradley, Brian, Alyssa, Brandon & Brett Busch, Chloe and Jonathan McGehee. He was preceded in death by 6 brothers all whom also served in the US military.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Unity Point Hospice and Rosewood Care Center for their support and loving care.
