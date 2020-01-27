April 29, 1937-January 25, 2020

ERIE — Ralph O. England, 82, of Erie, Ill., died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at noon with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home in Erie. Pastor Mark Abbott of the First Church of the Nazarene, Rock Island, will officiate the service. Interment will follow in the Erie Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Erie Ambulance Department, Erie, Ill.

Ralph was born April 29, 1937, in Girard, Ill., to Earl and Marcella (Mater) England. He was a graduate of Virden High School. He then graduated from Olivet Nazarene College in Kankakee, Ill., and earned his Master's in Divinity at the Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Mo. Ralph married Lois (Lierman) of Mattoon, Wis., on Aug. 18, 1962.