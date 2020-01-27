April 29, 1937-January 25, 2020
ERIE — Ralph O. England, 82, of Erie, Ill., died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at noon with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home in Erie. Pastor Mark Abbott of the First Church of the Nazarene, Rock Island, will officiate the service. Interment will follow in the Erie Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Erie Ambulance Department, Erie, Ill.
Ralph was born April 29, 1937, in Girard, Ill., to Earl and Marcella (Mater) England. He was a graduate of Virden High School. He then graduated from Olivet Nazarene College in Kankakee, Ill., and earned his Master's in Divinity at the Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Mo. Ralph married Lois (Lierman) of Mattoon, Wis., on Aug. 18, 1962.
Ralph was a dedicated Pastor for many years, serving congregations in Missouri, Minnesota and finally Erie, Ill., for the Nazarene denomination. He took particular joy and pride in the church he helped plan and build in Wright City, Mo. Later in life, Ralph worked for the Whiteside County, Illinois Sheriff's Department as a Deputy-Correctional Officer. He retired in 2002. Ralph enjoyed a mean game of Uno, crossword puzzles, reading a good book and spending time with his family, but nothing brought Ralph more joy than when he had the opportunity to share his faith and walk with Christ with others.
Survivors include his wife, Lois, of Erie, Ill.; two sons, Bruce (Stacey) England, Greeley, Colo., David (Joelle) England, Davenport; seven grandchildren, Quinten (Kimberly), Shannon, Pearson, Paul, Bailey, Jordyn, Cassidy; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Benjamin England, Las Vegas, Nev. He was proceeded in death by his parents and sister, Clella Crump, of Virden, Ill. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.