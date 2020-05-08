× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 10, 1926- May 8, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Raldo Fonteyne, 94, East Moline, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Private family services will be held and entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline.

Raldo was born on Jan. 10, 1926, in East Moline, the son of Harry and Mary (Goebert) Fonteyne. He married Lucille Phelps on Feb. 1, 1950, at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. She died Oct. 8, 2011. Raldo was a tool and die maker at Stutzman Tool and Die, John Deere Spreader Works and retired from East Moline Metal. Mr. Fonteyne was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Hand & Hand and the East Moline AMVETS. Raldo coached Babe Ruth and Little League and enjoyed bowling, golf, rolle bolle and playing his harmonica. He served on the USS Stafford during WWII.

Survivors include his children, Steve (Sue) Fonteyne, Geneseo, Harry (Jane) Fonteyne, East Moline and Jim (Patti) Fonteyne, Tipton, Iowa; grandchildren, Matt, Lindsey, Joe, Libbey, Alexandra, Zach, Tony and Annie; 12 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Ralph Hayes.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Hayes, and siblings, Cy Vande Water, Toots Weinert, Joe Vande Water and Harold Vande Water.