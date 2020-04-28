EAST MOLINE — Priscilla Joan Cord, 78, of East Moline, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Private family Graveside Service will be held in the Cordova Cemetery. There will be a time from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 1, for friends to show their support by driving through the cemetery past her family and burial site. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home staff will be on hand to direct the flow.