Priscilla Joan Cord
View Comments
EAST MOLINE

Priscilla Joan Cord

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Priscilla Joan Cord

April 20, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Priscilla Joan Cord, 78, of East Moline, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Private family Graveside Service will be held in the Cordova Cemetery. There will be a time from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 1, for friends to show their support by driving through the cemetery past her family and burial site. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home staff will be on hand to direct the flow.

See Priscilla's full obituary and leave a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Priscilla Cord as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News