Priscilla J. Cord
EAST MOLINE

Priscilla J. Cord

Priscilla J. Cord

July 14, 1941- April 20, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Priscilla Joan Cord, 78, of East Moline, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Graveside Services will be held at a later date in the Cordova Cemetery. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

Priscilla was born July 14, 1941, in Moline, the daughter of Alvah Lloyd and Pauline (Naftzger) Cooper. She married Ronald Keith Cord on June 3, 1961, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Colona. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2015. Priscilla was the bookkeeper for her husband's masonry business. Later, she worked at JC Penney, retiring in 2007. She enjoyed going out to eat and visiting with family and friends. She liked a glass of wine, reading and shopping for bargains. Priscilla was a good friend to many and will be remembered for being a gentle soul. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline.

Priscilla is survived by her son, Matt Cord (Colli Washburn), Moline; several special in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews; and close friends. In addition to her husband, Priscilla was preceded in death by both parents; stepfather, Kenneth Feaster; and sons, Kevin and Doug Cord.

Share a memory or condolence

