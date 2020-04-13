× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 6, 1949- April 10, 2020

MOLINE — Phyllis R. DePaola, 70, of Moline, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Cremation has been accorded, and there will be no services at this time. A private burial will be in Chicago. Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., in East Moline, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Phyllis was born Aug. 6, 1949, in Louisville, Ky., a daughter of Edward and Irene (Johansen) DePaola. She had worked for over 10 years as a secretary at John Deere Administration.

She is survived by her brother, George DePaola, of Carbon Cliff, and a nephew, Robby Magnowski, of Milwaukee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Peggy Magnowski; and a special friend, Robert.

Condolences may be expressed online at: www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis DePaola as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.