Phyllis M. Sinksen

The former Phyllis Marie Howard was born Feb. 24, 1922, in Davenport, Iowa, to Marie (Lienhard) and Ray Howard. She married Paul Sinksen and his five children in 1965. She worked at Servus Rubber Co. for 43 years in the payroll dept. retiring as paymaster in 1984. Her biggest joy was spending time with her children, her eight grandchildren and her 18 great-grandchildren, always finding an opportunity for them to learn new things. She was a proud member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline and was an active member of the YMCA. She never missed a chance to volunteer, whether she was stuffing envelopes for the church or teaching kids to read. She enjoyed golfing, hitting her last ball at the age of 96, playing the violin and traveling, and was a scout leader for many years.