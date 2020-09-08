× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Phyllis “Luan” Cunningham

July 12, 1952-September 6, 2020

GENESEO-Phyllis “Luan” Cunningham, 68, of Geneseo passed away September 6, 2020 at her home.

Per her wishes she will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be 4-7pm Friday, September 11, 2020 at Colona American Legion. Schroder Mortuary in Colona is assisting with arrangements.

Luan was born July 12, 1952 in Moline, IL the daughter of Henry and Phyllis Chandler Setser. She worked for John Deere Harvester, X Pac, and was co-owner of Charlie’s Tap in Colona. Luan enjoyed fishing, playing darts, and going on Harley rides. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was married to Charlie Cunningham for 49 years.

Survivors include her children Sheri (Carl) Wells of Colona and Charles (Katherine) Cunningham Jr. of Colona; grandchildren Austin (BriAnn) Wells, Adam Wells, Morgan Cunningham, Brooke Cunningham, Brennen Cunningham, and Owen Cunningham; great grandson Oliver Wells; siblings Marsha Dunsworth, Sandra Lenth, Judy Bowers, Bobby Setser, and Debra Pepping and a special friend Lori Royce

Luan was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack, and a sister Connie.

