SEBRING, Fla. — Phyllis Jean Entwistle, 91, of Sebring, Fla., passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. Mrs. Entwistle was born November 21, 1928, in Davenport, Iowa, to Lewis Warren and Gladys Marie (Wells) Ricketts. Phyllis was married on August 31, 1947, to Richard Entwistle who passed away on May 10, 2013. She moved to Sebring in 1977 from East Moline, IL. Phyllis is a member of the Bethany Baptist Church in Avon Park, FL and loved working in her garden and blueberry patch, baking and playing cards and bingo. Survivors include her children, Richard & Nancy Entwistle of Novinger, Mo., Crystal & Walt Vanderpool of Avon Park, Fla., Lisa & James Werner of Sebring, Fla. and James Entwistle of Scotland, Ark.; sister-in-laws, Trudy Ricketts and Patricia Ricketts; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by a daughter, Diana Dunsworth; daughter-in-law, Laverne Entwistle; and brothers, Raymond Ricketts and Lewis Ricketts. Interment will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com.