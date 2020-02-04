June 2, 1931-February 3, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for Phyllis J. Metz, 88, of East Moline, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Mrs. Metz died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Park Vista Retirement Center, East Moline.

Phyllis was born June 2, 1931, in Moline, the daughter of Eddie and Mae (Gustus) Batten. She graduated from Moline High School. Phyllis was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She enjoyed camping and fishing after her retirement from John Deere. Her friends and family all knew her as a very funny, friendly, caring and sweet person.

Survivors include her sons, Tom and Andy Lambrecht; daughter-in-law, Donna Jochim; grandson, Jack Lambrecht.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; son, Jeff Lambrecht; sister, Carol Fleischman; brother, Dick Batten; and granddaughter, Maggie Lambrecht.

The family would like to thank the Park Vista staff for their tireless help and support for Phyllis. A very special thank you goes to her longtime friend, Colleen Jordan. They were “besties.”