WHEATON, Ill. — Phyllis D. Epperly, 72, of Wheaton, passed away Feb. 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Dean Epperly; loving mother of Andrew Epperly; dear sister of Rita (Steve) Crick of Louisville, Ky., and Allen (Terry) Moore of Rock Island. Visitation is Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Tuesday at River Glen Presbyterian Church, 1140 Raymond Drive, Naperville, Ill., 60563. Please meet at church. Interment Assumption Cemetery Wheaton. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.