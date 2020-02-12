Phyllis A. Jones
February 25, 1956-February 10, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Phyllis A. Jones, 63, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at her home. Per her wishes, she will be cremated and placed with her parents in Davenport Memorial Park.

Phyllis was born on Feb. 25, 1956, in Aledo, the daughter of Larry and Mary Jane (Whiteside) Fullerton.

She is survived by her daughters, Heather and Jennifer; grandchildren, Tyler, Tanner, Kennedy and Landus; significant other, Jeremy Kincaid; honorary daughter, Shannon Morgan; and her son, Michel Daly.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Malena.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

