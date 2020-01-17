Phyllis A. Greets

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Albany United Methodist Church, with Pastor Toni Lucas of the Albany United Methodist Church officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Interment will be in Lusk Memorial Cemetery in Albany. A memorial to the Albany United Methodist Church has been established.