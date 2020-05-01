April 5, 1946-April 29, 2020
ROBINS — Philip Carter, 74, of Robins, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Hiawatha Care Center from complications from Parkinson’s disease. Private funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 4, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. The service will be live-streamed and can be accessed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/57441756.
Phil was born on April 5, 1946, in Jefferson City, Mo.,, the son of Faye and Guy Carter. He was a 1964 graduate of Humboldt High School in Humboldt, Iowa. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from University of Iowa in 1968 and a Master of Science in organic chemistry from University of Colorado in 1973. On June 7, 1970 he married Dona Hudek in Pocahontas, Iowa. Phil served in the US Army from January 1969 to December 1970 and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Phil began his career as a chemist at Dow Corning, in Midland, Mich. He worked as an analytical chemist for John Deere in Moline, for 30 years. There, he served with the paint group and was keeper of the paint standards for the John Deere green and gold. He earned two patents during his career.
Phil and Dona lived for 37 years in Geneseo, where they raised their family. They moved to Robins, Iowa, in 2014 to be closer to their son's family.
A lover of learning and science, Phil was always reading and thinking. He was a member of the American Mensa Society and knew at least a little about almost everything. He was an avid runner and enjoyed hiking. He received the Eagle Scout award in 1963. Through Boy Scouts he learned about nature, camping, lifesaving and canoeing. He put these skills to good use his entire life.
He is remembered by family and friends for his patience, kindness, intelligence, and gentle sense of humor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Dona Carter; sisters Jane (Terry) Kounkel and Ellen Carter; beloved in-laws Diane (Larry) Cox, Dean (Phyllis) Hudek, and Dale (Jim) Gamache; his children Ryan (Liz) Carter and Paula Carter; and his grandchildren Sophia, Roman and Mila Carter; and many other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Contributions can be made to a memorial fund in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Cards can be addressed to the Carter Family and sent to 4200 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.