October 8, 1958-October 23, 2019
ROSCOE — Philip A. Jensen, 61, of Roscoe, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on Oct. 8, 1958, in Racine, Wis. to Wallace C. and June (Bay) Jensen. He married Carmen Anderson on Nov. 9, 1985, daughter of Arlyn and Susie Anderson of rural Erie, Ill. Philip had a passion for drawing and was a successful architect. On his free time, he enjoyed time on the golf course and detailing cars. Although Philip battled with Multiple Sclerosis for 20 years, he always had a positive outlook on life and took his challenges head on. He will be missed by many.
Survivors include his wife, Carmen Jensen; children, Tyler and Lauren Jensen.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at noon at Roscoe United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions can be made to Northern Illinois Hospice.