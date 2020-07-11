× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 16, 1947-July 10, 2020

MOLINE-Peter M. “Mick” Scherbroeck, 73, of Moline, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be 11am-noon, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 11am-noon at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Private burial will at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or QC Animal Welfare Center.

Mick was born February 16, 1947 in Moline, the son of Peter and Madeline (Strobbe) Scherbroeck. He was a US Navy Seabee Veteran having served two tours in the Vietnam War. He married Karen Reed in 1976 in Davenport. She preceded him in death in 1998. He then married Renee DeBel on September 25, 2003 in Cambridge, IL.

Mick worked at John Deere Davenport Works, retiring in 2006 after 30 years of service.

Survivors include his wife, Renee; children, Shawn Scherbroeck, Moline, Christine Scherbroeck, Moline and stepsons, Mark (Tracy) Ogden, Rock Island, Eric Ogden, Prophetstown, IL and Stephen Ogden, Milan; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Jeanette Boyd, Albuquerque, NM and numerous nieces and nephews.

