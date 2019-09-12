July 21, 1941-September 11, 2019
MOLINE — Peter L. Hodson, 78, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Anthony's Continuing Care, Rock Island.
Funeral services will be 12:30pm, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation from 10:30am-12:30pm. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church or Quad City Animal Welfare Center.
Pete was born July 21, 1941 in Rock Island, the son of Paul C. and Jeanne M.(Darkenwald) Hodson. He married Sharon K. O'Brien on July 2, 1960 in Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
Pete received his Associates Degree and worked in various sales positions including the former Downing's Dairy and Keebler Corporation. Pete enjoyed golfing, fishing and motorcycles.
Survivors include his wife, Shari; children, Timothy (Cathy) Hodson, Mundelein, IL and Cindy (Marty) Mahieu, Moline; grandchildren, Maggie (Seth) Benevides and Ben Mahieu; great grandchildren, Elliott and Miles Benevides; nephews, Mike (Lisa) O'Brien and family and Jeff (Jayne) O'Brien and family and brother, Brian Hodson, Moline. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dennis Hodson.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com