Peter Andrew Bebon

ERIE — Peter Andrew “Andy” Bebon, 55, of Erie, Illinois, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at his home. There will be no services at this time. Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie, is assisting with arrangements.

Andy was born July 1, 1965, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, the son of Joseph “Peter” and M. Suzanne (Ball) Bebon. He was married to Mary Howard, and they made their home in Erie. Andy has worked in insurance for many years and has served the Rock Island and surrounding areas as a State Farm Agent for most of those. His greatest enjoyment was golfing and fishing with family and friends. He will also be remembered for being a huge Florida Gators football fan.