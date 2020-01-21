September 12, 1937-January 19, 2020

DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Pete Gust, 82, of Davenport, will be 10 a..m. Thursday at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, East Moline. Visitation will 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Assumption, where a Trisagion (Prayer) Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will also be an hour prior at the church on Thursday. Mr. Gust died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Accordius Health at St. Marys, Davenport.

Pete was born Sept. 12, 1937, in East Moline, the son of Michael and Metaxia (Maharis) Gust. He married Arlene Fenno on March 25, 2006, in Rock Island. He retired from Deere & Company, Moline, after 39 years of service. He was an avid fisherman who could be found fishing 365 days a year. He was a member of the QC Bass Club and loved fishing competitively in tournaments.

Survivors include his wife, Arlene Fenno-Gust, Cordova, Ill.; daughter, Metaxia “Matti” Gust, Moline; stepsons, Sean (Ame) Reiling, Plattsmouth, Neb., and Chad (Shelli) Reiling, Cordova; grandchildren, Sophia, Allison, Evan, Hannah, Hailey, Tyler, Brice, Gavin, Sarah, and Kyle; siblings, Peter Gust, East Moline, Mary Limparis, Palos Heights, Ill., and Thomas Gust, Dubuque, Iowa; many nieces and nephews; and his good friend, Mark Winston, Rapids City, Ill.