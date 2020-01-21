Pete Gust
View Comments
DAVENPORT

Pete Gust

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Pete Gust

September 12, 1937-January 19, 2020

DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Pete Gust, 82, of Davenport, will be 10 a..m. Thursday at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, East Moline. Visitation will 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Assumption, where a Trisagion (Prayer) Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will also be an hour prior at the church on Thursday. Mr. Gust died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Accordius Health at St. Marys, Davenport.

Pete was born Sept. 12, 1937, in East Moline, the son of Michael and Metaxia (Maharis) Gust. He married Arlene Fenno on March 25, 2006, in Rock Island. He retired from Deere & Company, Moline, after 39 years of service. He was an avid fisherman who could be found fishing 365 days a year. He was a member of the QC Bass Club and loved fishing competitively in tournaments.

Survivors include his wife, Arlene Fenno-Gust, Cordova, Ill.; daughter, Metaxia “Matti” Gust, Moline; stepsons, Sean (Ame) Reiling, Plattsmouth, Neb., and Chad (Shelli) Reiling, Cordova; grandchildren, Sophia, Allison, Evan, Hannah, Hailey, Tyler, Brice, Gavin, Sarah, and Kyle; siblings, Peter Gust, East Moline, Mary Limparis, Palos Heights, Ill., and Thomas Gust, Dubuque, Iowa; many nieces and nephews; and his good friend, Mark Winston, Rapids City, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sophie (Frank) Nellas and Angie (George) Thomas; sister-in-law, Nancy Gust; and brother-in-law, Bill Limparis.

Memorials may be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church or St. George Orthodox Church, Rock Island.

The family would like to thank the staff at Accordius Health at St. Marys and Compassus Hospice for their excellent care.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To send flowers to the family of Pete Gust, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 22
Visitation
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
4900 Kennedy Drive
East Moline, IL 61244
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Pete's Visitation begins.
Jan 22
Prayer Service
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
5:30PM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
4900 Kennedy Drive
East Moline, IL 61244
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Pete's Prayer Service begins.
Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
4900 Kennedy Drive
East Moline, IL 61244
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Pete's Visitation begins.
Jan 23
Funeral
Thursday, January 23, 2020
10:00AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
4900 Kennedy Drive
East Moline, IL 61244
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Pete's Funeral begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News