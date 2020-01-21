September 12, 1937-January 19, 2020
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Pete Gust, 82, of Davenport, will be 10 a..m. Thursday at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, East Moline. Visitation will 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Assumption, where a Trisagion (Prayer) Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will also be an hour prior at the church on Thursday. Mr. Gust died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Accordius Health at St. Marys, Davenport.
Pete was born Sept. 12, 1937, in East Moline, the son of Michael and Metaxia (Maharis) Gust. He married Arlene Fenno on March 25, 2006, in Rock Island. He retired from Deere & Company, Moline, after 39 years of service. He was an avid fisherman who could be found fishing 365 days a year. He was a member of the QC Bass Club and loved fishing competitively in tournaments.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his wife, Arlene Fenno-Gust, Cordova, Ill.; daughter, Metaxia “Matti” Gust, Moline; stepsons, Sean (Ame) Reiling, Plattsmouth, Neb., and Chad (Shelli) Reiling, Cordova; grandchildren, Sophia, Allison, Evan, Hannah, Hailey, Tyler, Brice, Gavin, Sarah, and Kyle; siblings, Peter Gust, East Moline, Mary Limparis, Palos Heights, Ill., and Thomas Gust, Dubuque, Iowa; many nieces and nephews; and his good friend, Mark Winston, Rapids City, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sophie (Frank) Nellas and Angie (George) Thomas; sister-in-law, Nancy Gust; and brother-in-law, Bill Limparis.
Memorials may be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church or St. George Orthodox Church, Rock Island.
The family would like to thank the staff at Accordius Health at St. Marys and Compassus Hospice for their excellent care.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
4900 Kennedy Drive
East Moline, IL 61244
5:30PM
4900 Kennedy Drive
East Moline, IL 61244
9:00AM-10:00AM
4900 Kennedy Drive
East Moline, IL 61244
10:00AM
4900 Kennedy Drive
East Moline, IL 61244