Perry “Pepper” Gellerstedt Jr.

January 22, 1957-February 16, 2020

MOLINE — Perry C. “Pepper” Gellerstedt, Jr., 63, of Moline, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Vietnam Veterans, Ch. 299. Memorials may be made to QC Paws.

Pepper was born Jan. 22, 1957, the son of Perry C. “Pep” and Marlena (Sill) Gellerstedt Sr.

He attended Moline High School, and was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal for over 30 years.

He proudly served his country in the Marine Corps.

Pepper had a charismatic personality and remarkable ability to make friends quickly. He enjoyed being at the dirt track, was a NASCAR fan and loved watching his son Peppy race cars. He also enjoyed watching movies and car shows.

He is survived by his children, Danell (Drew) Allen, Cambridge, Ill., Perry C. “Peppy” Gellerstedt III, Moline, and Sabrina Gellerstedt, East Moline; grandchildren, Joey (Chad), Austin, Katelynn (boyfriend André ), Emma (fiancée, Leslie), Hannah (Bobby), Kayden and Sheylynn; sisters, Suzan (Jeff) Bell and Jane Keeley; several nieces and nephews; dear friends, Susan McAfee, Phil, and Britt and Danny Clayton; many friends from the Cordova Dragway; and his faithful companion, loving baby girl, “Precious.” He was preceded in death by his parents.

