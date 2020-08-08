× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 15, 1940 - August 6, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Percy Roy Smead Sr., 80, of Rock Island, passed away Aug. 6, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing Home in Rock Island.

Per his wishes he will be cremated, and a private burial will be Tuesday at Roselawn Cemetery, Moline. Quad Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements.

He was born April 15, 1940, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of James Elmar Smead Sr. and Pearl Charlotte Peterson. Percy worked at Oscar Mayer for 30 years retiring in 1998. He loved to hunt, fish, draw and dance.

Survivors include his companion and love of his life for 37 years, Phyllis Willemkens; children, Brian Smead, Percy Smead Jr., Stacie (John) Peel, Tammy (Scott) Donis, and Amy (Jordan) Heath; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy "Marie" Weber, and Pat (Kenneth) Reveal; sister-in-law, Dorothy Smead; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James Smead Jr.; sons, Timothy and Bradley; and four great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.illowacremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Percy Smead, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.