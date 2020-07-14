Pendings for today Monday, July 13, 2020
Pendings for today Monday, July 13, 2020

Emma F. Rehn, 101, of Moline, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Heartland Health Care, Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Frances Sims, 89, of Moline, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at home. Arrangements:Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

William D. "Donald" Wates, 86, of Moline, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at UnityPoint - Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.

