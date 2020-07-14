Pendings for today Monday, July 13, 2020

Emma F. Rehn, 101, of Moline, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Heartland Health Care, Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Frances Sims, 89, of Moline, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at home. Arrangements:Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
William D. "Donald" Wates, 86, of Moline, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at UnityPoint - Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
