Pendings for today Monday, July 13, 2020

Marge Bates, 92, of Bettendorf, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at The Fountains Assisted Living, Bettendorf. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Mary M. Benge, 83, of Pleasant Valley, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
John R. Daniels, 79, East Moline, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Anthony E. Gordon, 76, of Geneseo, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Cathy A. Hantz, 63, of Silvis died July 11, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Jerry Hintze, 79, of Moline, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at UnityPoint Hospital, Rock Island. Arrangements: Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. East Moline.
Helen Kirkhoff, 81, of Moline, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center Moline. Arrangements: Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary,Ltd, East Moline.
Deborah “Debbie” J. Reeser, 71, of Davenport, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
