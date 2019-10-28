“Peggy” “Peggy” Lane

May 15, 1930-October 26, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Shigeko “Peggy” Lane, 89, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Generations, Rock Island. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Taylor Ridge.
Peggy was born on May 15, 1930, in Japan, a daughter of Geuse and Fgeay Huse. She worked as a nurse in Japan from age 16 until the time she left the country.
Survivors include her dear friend, Pat Mueller, of Milan, and her family who treated Peggy as one of their own.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.