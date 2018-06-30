June 24, 1963-June 28, 2018
PROPHETSTOWN — Peggy Kuelper, 55, of Prophetstown, died Thursday, June 28, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family Thursday, June 28, 2018.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 6, 2018, at the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown, with the Rev. Susan Davenport, Interim Pastor, officiating. The visitation will also be at First Lutheran Church, from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown. A memorial has been established.
Peggy was born June 24, 1963, in Prophetstown, to Roland and Irma (Dykhuizen) Dessing. She was educated in the Prophetstown grade schools and attended Prophetstown High School. She then attended Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, Ill. On April 5, 1980, she married Steve Kuelper in Lyndon, Ill. Peggy was employed at the Prophetstown and Rock Falls schools as a teacher’s aide. Most recently, she was employed at CGH Medical Center in Sterling as a CNA. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown. She was a member of Big Bend Long Beards of the NWTF. Peggy enjoyed fishing for crappie. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially attending their sporting events.
Survivors include her husband, Steve; her mother, Irma Dessing of Prophetstown; one daughter, Michele Richmond of Prophetstown; one son, Matthew Kuelper of Prophetstown; three granddaughters, Samantha, Taylor and Leah; two brothers, Dan (Susan) Dessing of Sherman, Ill. and Larry (Brenda) Dessing of Prophetstown.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roland Dessing and her grandparents.
