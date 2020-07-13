× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 12, 1960-July 10, 2020

MOLINE -- Peggy Jo Lashbrook, 60, of Moline, formerly of Milan, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home.

Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the funeral home. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Burial will take place at Edgington Cemetery, Edgington, Ill. Memorials may be made in care of the family who will establish a fund for Peggy's grandchildren.

Peggy was born in Rock Island, Ill., on February 12, 1960, a daughter of Lyle and Anna Mae Baker Schmidt. She married Randall Lashbrook on June 19, 1982, in Edgington.

Peggy graduated high school and then pursued a career in cosmetology. Following the birth of her second child she became a homemaker.

Peggy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Teuvo.