Peggy A. Robinson

June 21, 1934- August 28, 2020

SILVIS —Peggy A. “Peg” Robinson, 86, of Silvis, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.

Funeral services are 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. A visitation will be held two hours prior to services at the funeral home (1-3 p.m.) where memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, East Moline. Interment is at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Peg was born June 21, 1934, in Macomb, a daughter of Lawrence and Gertrude (Quinn) Robeson. She attended local Macomb schools, and married Byron E. Robinson on Nov. 24, 1950, in Macomb.

She retired from Epic Foods, at the John Deere Administration Building in 1992 after 27 years of service as a cashier. She enjoyed reading, and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in East Moline.

Survivors include her husband, Byron; three sons, Mitch (Linda) Robinson of Eugene, Ore., Jay Robinson (Tracy McKeag) of Aledo, and L.D. Robinson of Silvis; six grandchildren, Ry, Erin, Michael, Tami, Jessica and Kirsten; four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Chase, Cole and Lilly Lynn; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and three sisters, Laura Etta, Leta Fay and Eva Mae.