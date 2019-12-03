December 13, 1950-November 29, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Pearlie M. Hayes, 68, of East Moline, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to services. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Pearlie was born Dec. 13, 1950, in Mexico, Mo., a daughter of John and Nellie Hayes. She was previously married to Bobbie O. Jackson.
Pearlie worked at St. Anthony's Care Center, Rock Island, for several years. She enjoyed babysitting for many years.
She loved to decorate for the holidays. She loved to wear her stylish wigs, nails and makeup. All who knew her will lovingly remember her and miss her.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her sister, LaVerne Hayes; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Linda Hayes and Johnny and Doris Hayes, all of Davenport, Billy and Sylvia Hayes, Guy Hayes, and Larry Hayes, all of Rock Island; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Jillanne, Betty Sue and Toni; and her niece, Jessica.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.