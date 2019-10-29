July 9, 1918-October 28, 2019
COLONA — Pearl V. Kelley, 101, of Colona, passed away Oct. 28, 2019, at Hammond-Henry Long Term Care.
Funeral services will be noon Friday at Grace Community Church of the Nazarene in Colona, with visitation two hours prior to service time. Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Schroder Mortuary in Colona is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.
Pearl was born July 9, 1918, in Lynn Township, Ill., the daughter of Raymond and Ruth Carlson Stephenson. She married Clarence Kelley on Nov. 19, 1938, in Davenport. He passed away June 1, 1995. Pearl was a homemaker and loved playing dominoes, gardening and fishing.
Survivors include her children, Charles (Jacquelyn) Kelley, LeRoy (Susan) Kelley, Marjorie (Terry) VanKlavern, Thomas Kelley, Marlene (Marv) Ong; 26 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and more than 32 great-great-grandchildren.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, John and Steve; sister, Violet; brother, Oliver; and a daughter-in-law, Sharon.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrodermortuary.com.