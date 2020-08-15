× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 2020

EAST MOLINE — Pauline “Paula” “Lala” Munos Sandoval, 86, East Moline, surrounded by her loving, devoted husband and family, passed from this world into the arms of her Heavenly Father as He said, “Well done good and faithful servant.”

Visitation will be held at 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Silvis. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. found at esterdahl.com. Memorials may be left to the family.

From the time she was a teen, Paula loved dancing to Mexican music and playing the maracas. She loved life and people, beauty and fashion. All made her a successful hair stylist for 32 years. She was fun-loving with a contagious laugh, a fabulous cook, a fancy little lady with fashionable scarves and sunglasses, a gift giver with meticulously wrapped presents and handmade bows. Her first grandson, Jason, gave her the name “Lala;" it was adopted by many and has carried through the generations; she was the blessed matriarch of five generations.