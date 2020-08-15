August 2020
EAST MOLINE — Pauline “Paula” “Lala” Munos Sandoval, 86, East Moline, surrounded by her loving, devoted husband and family, passed from this world into the arms of her Heavenly Father as He said, “Well done good and faithful servant.”
Visitation will be held at 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Silvis. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. found at esterdahl.com. Memorials may be left to the family.
From the time she was a teen, Paula loved dancing to Mexican music and playing the maracas. She loved life and people, beauty and fashion. All made her a successful hair stylist for 32 years. She was fun-loving with a contagious laugh, a fabulous cook, a fancy little lady with fashionable scarves and sunglasses, a gift giver with meticulously wrapped presents and handmade bows. Her first grandson, Jason, gave her the name “Lala;" it was adopted by many and has carried through the generations; she was the blessed matriarch of five generations.
She lived for her family, and she loved spending time with them. She has left a legacy of love and faith. She effortlessly loved everyone with the love of Jesus, gracefully, unconditionally and without judgement. Her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ miraculously cured her of cancer three times; she chose prayer over chemo.
Those left to continue her legacy are her husband, Edmund “Pep” Sandoval; children, Dave Munos, Pam (Mike) Savala, Tiffany (Tim) Spurgetis, Tori Petri, Jon Sandoval; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandsons; sister, Julia (Ray) Cervantez; and an abundance of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tomasa and Eulalio Galvan; sisters, Rafaela Gomez, Patricia Garza, Lucy Garcia, Mary Terronez; brother, George Sierra; and son, Michael Munos.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Heartland Hospice and Illini Restorative Care.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
