MOLINE — Pauline G. Fredrickson, 96, of Moline, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Evangelical Free Church (3321 7th Street) in Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will take place at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the First Evangelical Free Church, where she was a member or WDLM-FM Radio.
Pauline was born in Garden Plain, Ill., on Oct. 23, 1922. She was the daughter of John and Gertrude (Hook) Bush. Pauline married Einer G. Fredrickson in Moline on Feb. 24, 1956. He preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 2000. She worked as a Food Service Worker for the Moline School District.
She is survived by her children, Lynn (Jon) McDowall, of Wylie, Texas, Tom (Cheryl) Fredrickson, of Overland Park, Kan.; grandchildren, Elizabeth Fredrickson (Chris Matthews), Michelle (James) Duffy, Brian Fredrickson, Sara McDowall, Joshua McDowall; two great-grandchildren; sister, Jeanette House, Moline; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Meno Bush, George Bush, Roland Bush, Dorothy Hallenbeck.
