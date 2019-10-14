December 5, 1918-October 11, 2019
MOLINE — Pauline Elizabeth (Yaklich) Denby, 100, of Moline, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Pauline was born on Dec. 5, 1918, in LaSalle, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Podbregar) Yaklich. She had been employed as the head cashier at the former Trinity West Medical Center, retiring in 1985.
Survivors include her sons, Tim (Florence) Denby, Chicago, Warren Denby, Rock Island, Phillip Denby, Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren, Lisa Denby and Tim Denby; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her siblings.
