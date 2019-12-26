November 28, 1923-December 30, 2019

MOLINE-Paul W. Hoegner, 96, of Moline, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 29, from 3 until 5 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Dec. 30, at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island.

Memorials may be made to Arrowhead Ranch or to the donor's choice.

Paul was born in Chicago, Ill., on Nov. 28, 1923, son of Paul R. and Klara (Unterdorfer) Hoegner. On Oct. 21, 1952, in Rock Island, he married Ruth Durling, who preceded him in death Sept. 20, 1990.

Paul graduated with the Moline High School Class of 1942 and served in the U.S. Army 5th Infantry Division during World War II. He was owner of Hoegy's A&W Drive-In on 7th Street Moline for 26 years. He was a charter member of the Quad Cities Restaurant Association, served as a board member of the Moline River Fest and was a member of V.F.W., Vikings Club, East End Club and Disabled American Vets. For 29 years he volunteered at the John Deere Classic and was once selected volunteer of the year.