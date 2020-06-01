Paul T. Engstrom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 13, 1943-May 29, 2020

KNOXVILLE — Paul T. “Tall Paul” “Wally” Engstrom, age 77, of Knoxville, Illinois, died at 3:59 P.M. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home in Knoxville after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his family.

Paul was born on February 13, 1943, in Rock Island, Illinois, the son of Lindorff Oscar Sven and Grace Gwen (Bollman) Engstrom. He attended and graduated from Orion High School Class of 1961. He was very active in school, receiving 10 varsity letters in football, wrestling and track. He was also vice president of his senior class. He was active in the Methodist Young Fellowship at church. He married Barbara Ruth Matteson on June 21, 1969, at the Faith United Presbyterian Church in Monmouth, Illinois.

Surviving is his wife, Barbara Engstrom of Knoxville; one daughter, Nancy E. (and Kevin) Terpening of Knoxville; two sons, Jim Engstrom (and Wendy Bickell) of Galesburg, Illinois, and Alexander (and Tracy) Engstrom of Abingdon, Illinois; five grandchildren, Ashleigh Engstrom, Jayme White, Addison Engstrom, Karl Terpening (and Bailey Austin), and Paul (and Kaylin) Terpening; and four great-grandchildren, Billy, Elijah, Xander and Kyleigh. He was preceded by his parents; one brother, Lee Engstrom; a daughter, Kathryn L. Langwell; and a son-in-law, Ross Langwell.