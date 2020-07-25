October 26, 1928-July 20, 2020
DALLAS, Texas — Paul Raymond Sulser, 91, of Dallas, Texas, died at home of esophageal cancer on July 20, 2020.
Paul was born in Rock Island on Oct. 26, 1928, to Raymond and Vera Sulser. He was a 1946 graduate of Rock Island High School. Following high school, Paul served in the Army, stationed in California. He was glad to serve his country, and was proud to be a veteran. After completing his enlistment in the Army, Paul returned to Rock Island, where he worked as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service. On May 29, 1955, Paul was united in marriage to Virginia VanZandbergen. Through the magic of technology, they were able to celebrate their 65th anniversary this year with their family, physically distant but close in spirit.
Paul and Virginia are the parents of four children, Joan Sulser (Kurt Jensen), Glenn Sulser, Valerie Meletio (Martin), and Susan Sulser (Mike Clark). They are the grandparents of Nicholas, Matthew, Amy, Jill and Jamie; and great-grandparents of Taylor, Sarah, Jack, Harper, Hudson and Asta.
One of the highest compliments Paul's mother would give would be to say, “he's a worker.” Paul was a worker. In addition to his job at the post office, he sometimes added a second job painting houses or selling cars. In his first retirement after 39 years with the postal service, Paul served as manager of Boy Scout Camp Navarro in the redwoods of northern California, and earned a BS in Business Administration from California Coast University. In his second retirement, he worked as a realtor in Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas.
And he worked at making his community a better place. Paul was an active member of Church of Peace UCC in Rock Island (where his grandparents were charter members) and Faith Presbyterian Church in Horseshoe Bend, serving on committees and in leadership positions. He was active in Scouting at the local and district level, and was delighted that all of his children and some of his grandchildren were also involved in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Paul played softball, coached his daughters' teams for several summers, and enjoyed a good game of catch.
After moving to Horseshoe Bend in 1991, Paul was active in the Garden Club, served on the city council, and was president of the Chamber of Commerce. In 1998, he started a recycling program, operated solely by volunteers, that earned the city the Arkansas Environmental Stewardship Award in 2008.
After moving to Dallas in 2014, Paul volunteered at their senior living community center and library. He liked to read, to keep busy, to be out and about, and to connect with others.
Paul loved his family and friends, his church, his community, and his country. He was always glad to help out, wherever he could, whenever he could.
Paul is survived by his wife Virginia, his brother Jack Sulser (Alexandria, Virginia), his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, and nieces and nephews. Paul donated his body to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Willed Body Program. His ashes will be interred at Rock Island National Cemetery, Illinois, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of Peace UCC in Rock Island or a charity of your choice.
