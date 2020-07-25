Paul Raymond Sulser

And he worked at making his community a better place. Paul was an active member of Church of Peace UCC in Rock Island (where his grandparents were charter members) and Faith Presbyterian Church in Horseshoe Bend, serving on committees and in leadership positions. He was active in Scouting at the local and district level, and was delighted that all of his children and some of his grandchildren were also involved in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Paul played softball, coached his daughters' teams for several summers, and enjoyed a good game of catch.

After moving to Horseshoe Bend in 1991, Paul was active in the Garden Club, served on the city council, and was president of the Chamber of Commerce. In 1998, he started a recycling program, operated solely by volunteers, that earned the city the Arkansas Environmental Stewardship Award in 2008.

After moving to Dallas in 2014, Paul volunteered at their senior living community center and library. He liked to read, to keep busy, to be out and about, and to connect with others.

Paul loved his family and friends, his church, his community, and his country. He was always glad to help out, wherever he could, whenever he could.