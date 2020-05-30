Paul O. Leaf

A Private Funeral Service will be held June 2, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Wesley Willows Employee Christmas Fund or to the family. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.

Paul was born on March 23, 1929, in Moline, the son of Carl and Myrtle (Erickson) Leaf. He married Rita Jensen on July 24, 1954, at First Covenant Church in Moline. She preceded him in death in Feb. 2017. Paul and Rita were longtime and active members of the First Covenant Church in Moline and were strong supporters of the Young Life organization. More recently, Paul was a member at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Rockford. He had a long professional career in foundry supply sales. Paul and Rita enjoyed travel and time with family and friends. Paul was a lifelong learner who also enjoyed golf, photography and beating anyone who would challenge him to a game of cribbage.