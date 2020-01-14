October 17, 1940-January 18, 2020

SILVIS — Paul Maurice Demeurisse, 79, Silvis, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home following a five-year battle with Dementia.

A funeral Mass will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until services. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the East Moline Police Benevolent or to the Quad Cities Special Olympics.

Paul was born on Oct. 17, 1940, in Moline, the son of Alfred and Alyne (Van Vooren) Demeurisse. He married Beverly on April 9, 1972. Paul was employed by the City of East Moline as a Police Officer for 25 years, retiring as a Captain in 1992. He then drove a school bus for George O. Barr School in Silvis, retiring a second time after 15 years. Paul enjoyed driving a bus for Special Olympics and mentored a child. Paul loved the children, and they loved him too.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul enjoyed spending winters in Arizona with family and friends for many years. He loved his brothers-in-law, Jim, Vic and Gary. He always said that they were like brothers to him. They enjoyed fishing, hunting and golf trips together in Illinois and Arizona.