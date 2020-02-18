May 23, 1931-February 15, 2020

On the 15th of February, 2020, Paul Loren Winchell, 88, made the transition from body to Spirit to join his maker at the Ocean of Love and Mercy. He was clergy in his church for many years and served in many capacities. He centered and participated in the highway transportation business. During this time, he logged millions of miles and then became middle management for 17 years. He and his wife, Jacqueline (Jackie), operated a successful business based in North Carolina.

Paul was born in Lucas County, Iowa, on May 23, 1931, son of John L Winchell and Ella Mae Greer. He graduated in 1949 from Chariton High School, and served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict, seeing combat in Inchon, Korea. He received several service ribbons. Music was a passion of Paul's, and he was very loving to everyone he knew.

He was the middle child of five, from which two now survive, Francis Nussbaum of Iowa City, Iowa, and Earl Winchell, of Chariton, Iowa. Paul leaves three children, Layne Rene Weeks, of Florida, Chett Winchell, of Tennessee, and an adopted daughter, Cynthia Sue Varadi, of Delaware. Also surviving are three stepdaughters, Deann Thoms, of Bettendorf, Dawn Whitten, of Nebraska, and Darci Rice, of Delaware; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.