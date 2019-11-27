{{featured_button_text}}
Paul L. Pobanz

August 17, 1934-November 26, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Paul L. Pobanz, 85, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Rock Island surrounded by loved ones and music.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Inurnment will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Paul L. Pobanz was born Aug. 17, 1934, to parents Lloyd and Dorothy. He attended Geneseo High School and graduated in 1952. Paul was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in 1954. Shortly after his service concluded, he began a lifelong career as a pattern maker, which he continued for many years. Paul married Susan Crossman on Oct. 20, 1956. Together they had seven children and a very full life rooted in love.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Pobanz; seven children; 11 grandchildren; and nine (and a half because of a baby on the way) great-grandchildren. He was welcomed into heaven by his own parents and first child, Kirk.

Service information

Nov 29
Visitation
Friday, November 29, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island
2810 5th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Nov 29
Memorial Mass
Friday, November 29, 2019
10:00AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island
2810 5th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
