August 17, 1934-November 26, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Paul L. Pobanz, 85, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Rock Island surrounded by loved ones and music.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Inurnment will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
You have free articles remaining.
Paul L. Pobanz was born Aug. 17, 1934, to parents Lloyd and Dorothy. He attended Geneseo High School and graduated in 1952. Paul was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in 1954. Shortly after his service concluded, he began a lifelong career as a pattern maker, which he continued for many years. Paul married Susan Crossman on Oct. 20, 1956. Together they had seven children and a very full life rooted in love.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Pobanz; seven children; 11 grandchildren; and nine (and a half because of a baby on the way) great-grandchildren. He was welcomed into heaven by his own parents and first child, Kirk.
Online condolences may be left to Paul's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.