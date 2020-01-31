March 26, 1952-January 28, 2020

HILLSDALE — Paul Garza, 67, of Hillsdale, Ill., died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside services need to meet at the funeral home by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to join the procession. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Paul J. Garza or online by visiting Paul's page at www.gibsonbodefh.com

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul was born March 26, 1952, in Galesburg, Ill., the son of Albert and Patricia (Sierra) Garza. Paul served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He was proud to be a policeman serving locally for Milan, Port Byron and most recently as Chief of the Hillsdale Police Department. He was a Martial Arts Master and enjoyed playing disk golf with his family. He loved to give back to the community and helped bring the BMX Park to Hillsdale.