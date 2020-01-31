March 26, 1952-January 28, 2020
HILLSDALE — Paul Garza, 67, of Hillsdale, Ill., died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside services need to meet at the funeral home by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to join the procession. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Paul J. Garza or online by visiting Paul's page at www.gibsonbodefh.com
Paul was born March 26, 1952, in Galesburg, Ill., the son of Albert and Patricia (Sierra) Garza. Paul served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He was proud to be a policeman serving locally for Milan, Port Byron and most recently as Chief of the Hillsdale Police Department. He was a Martial Arts Master and enjoyed playing disk golf with his family. He loved to give back to the community and helped bring the BMX Park to Hillsdale.
Paul is survived by his sons, Paul (Melissa) Garza, Port Byron, Cory Garza, Oneida, Ill.; siblings, Albert (Linda) Garza, Atlanta, Ga., Pat Portillo, East Moline, Delores (Andy) Orozco, Richard (Teresa) Garza, Phil Garza, Pete Garza, Teresa Garza (Jeff), George Garza (Suzie), all of Galesburg, Frank Garza (Jacqueline), Florida, Linda (Jim) Peterson, Wataga, Ill.; grandchildren, Ashley Garza (Kent Horstman), Tyler Garza (Roxy), Brianna (Donavan) Duffey, Cheyenne Malcolm, Cierra (Craig) Williams, Calyn Garza; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Joe Portillo.
