September 5, 1989-August 25, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Paul "Elliot” Rasmussen, 29, Rock Island, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at home. Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials to the family.
Elliot was born in Silvis on Sept. 5, 1989, son of Paul A. and Sherry L. Mlekush Rasmussen.
Survivors include his mother, Sherry Reid; daughter, Natalee Rasmussen; sisters, Emily (Justin) Iverson and Beth Rasmussen; partner, Jessica Pruis; three stepchildren; and several nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father.
