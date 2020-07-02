Patsy “Pat” M. Chance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 5, 1946-July 2, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Patsy M. “Pat” Chance, 73, of East Moline, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be 1pm, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Monday at the funeral home. Masks will be required at the funeral home. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park, Moline. Memorials can be made to Riverbend Food Bank.

Pat was born September 5, 1946 in Moline, the daughter of Charles M., Sr. and Edna (Brall) Eaton Kuehl. She was raised as a farmer's daughter on three different farms in the Quad City area.

Pat attended grade school in Silvis and graduated from Rock Island High School in 1964. After graduation, she worked at the Rock Island Argus as secretary for the Circulation Manager for 2 years. She then worked at John Deere Industrial for 2 years before transferring to John Deere Property and Casualty Insurance. Pat retired from John Deere in 2003.