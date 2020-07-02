Patsy “Pat” M. Chance

September 5, 1946-July 2, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Patsy M. “Pat” Chance, 73, of East Moline, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be 1pm, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Monday at the funeral home. Masks will be required at the funeral home. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park, Moline. Memorials can be made to Riverbend Food Bank.
Pat was born September 5, 1946 in Moline, the daughter of Charles M., Sr. and Edna (Brall) Eaton Kuehl. She was raised as a farmer's daughter on three different farms in the Quad City area.
Pat attended grade school in Silvis and graduated from Rock Island High School in 1964. After graduation, she worked at the Rock Island Argus as secretary for the Circulation Manager for 2 years. She then worked at John Deere Industrial for 2 years before transferring to John Deere Property and Casualty Insurance. Pat retired from John Deere in 2003.
In 1965, Pat met her best friend and love of her life, William L. “Bill” Chance. They were married on November 20, 1965 at First Christian Church, Moline, where they were a member. Bill and Pat adopted their 10 day old daughter, Kimberly, on March 27, 1968. Kim had a beautiful daughter, Terrie, on June 6, 1997. Bill passed away suddenly on May 30, 2016. Kim passed away February 3, 2017 at Rush University Hospital in Chicago from Leukemia.
Pat's greatest enjoyment after retirement was being a fulltime housewife and caring for her home and family. She also loved to fish, garden and the occasional visit to the casino.
Survivors include her granddaughter, Terrie Rae Chance, East Moline; sisters, Peggy Hays, Rock Hill, SC, Pearl (Tom) Walker, Brookwood, AL and Cindy Eaton, Milan and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 50 years, Bill, daughter, Kimberly, brothers, Charles Eaton, Jr. and Richard Eaton and a special niece, Penny Jasper.
