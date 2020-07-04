June 30, 1945-July 2, 2020
EDGINGTON — Patsy C. Bell, age 75, of Edgington, died Thursday July 2, 2020, at home. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Tuesday July 7, 2020, at the Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Private burial will follow in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation is 11 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at Fippinger's where a memorial fund will be established. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
She was born June 30, 1945, in Fries, Va., to Robert and Arvetta Crowder Moss. Patsy graduated from Newport News High School in Newport News, Va. She married Tommy W. Bell Nov. 29, 1969, in Newport News.
In 1970, Patsy was employed at Woolworth's in Muscatine, Iowa. For many years, she raised her family and was a homemaker, returning to work at Wal-Mart in Muscatine where she retired in 2013
She worshiped at the Buffalo Prairie Presbyterian Church and enjoyed attending Country and Western Concerts. Patsy especially loved being with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; one daughter Sherry ( Matt) Elam of Muscatine; one son, Michael (Christina ) Bell of Clinton; three grandchildren, Hank, Henry and Eli; one brother, Robert (Ginger) Moss Jr. of Windsor, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
