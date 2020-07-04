× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 30, 1945-July 2, 2020

EDGINGTON — Patsy C. Bell, age 75, of Edgington, died Thursday July 2, 2020, at home. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Tuesday July 7, 2020, at the Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Private burial will follow in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation is 11 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at Fippinger's where a memorial fund will be established. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

She was born June 30, 1945, in Fries, Va., to Robert and Arvetta Crowder Moss. Patsy graduated from Newport News High School in Newport News, Va. She married Tommy W. Bell Nov. 29, 1969, in Newport News.

In 1970, Patsy was employed at Woolworth's in Muscatine, Iowa. For many years, she raised her family and was a homemaker, returning to work at Wal-Mart in Muscatine where she retired in 2013

She worshiped at the Buffalo Prairie Presbyterian Church and enjoyed attending Country and Western Concerts. Patsy especially loved being with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Tom; one daughter Sherry ( Matt) Elam of Muscatine; one son, Michael (Christina ) Bell of Clinton; three grandchildren, Hank, Henry and Eli; one brother, Robert (Ginger) Moss Jr. of Windsor, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

