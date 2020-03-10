Patrick W. Roche

A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Inurnment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline, at a later date. Memorials may be made to YouthHope, Moline.

Patrick was born on January 28, 1960, in Pittsfield, Ill., the son of Michael James and Shirley (Likes) Roche. When he was younger, he participated in swimming, football and track, earning All-Conference, All-State and All-American Honors at Moline High School. Pat attended Texas A&M University on a swimming scholarship. Afterwards he was accepted at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York and Los Angeles. He was an artistic person who had a passion for painting, drawing and poetry. He enjoyed coaching youth sports and volunteered his time with the Moline Soccer Club for over 10 years. He attended both Christ the King Church and Calvary Church of the Quad Cities. Pat was a lover of his dogs.