SILVIS — Patrick T. McGuinty, 63, Silvis, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at his home. A memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Silvis Eagles Club, 911 Mansur Ave. Carbon Cliff, from 4 to 6 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family.

Pat was born March 26, 1956, in Pembroke, Ontario, Canada, the son of Clarence and Jean (Fitzpatrick) McGuinty. He was a member of Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union Local 25, Rock Island. He married Sheryl Rocker on Nov. 19, 1988, in Port Byron. Pat was a man who would give you the shirt off his back and drop everything to help out a friend. He was a hard worker and enjoyed playing golf. He enjoyed hanging out at the Eagles Club, where he was a member.