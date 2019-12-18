March 26, 1956-December 17, 2019
SILVIS — Patrick T. McGuinty, 63, Silvis, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at his home. A memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Silvis Eagles Club, 911 Mansur Ave. Carbon Cliff, from 4 to 6 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family.
Pat was born March 26, 1956, in Pembroke, Ontario, Canada, the son of Clarence and Jean (Fitzpatrick) McGuinty. He was a member of Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union Local 25, Rock Island. He married Sheryl Rocker on Nov. 19, 1988, in Port Byron. Pat was a man who would give you the shirt off his back and drop everything to help out a friend. He was a hard worker and enjoyed playing golf. He enjoyed hanging out at the Eagles Club, where he was a member.
Survivors include his wife, Sheryl; children: Jenni (Chad) Davis, Hampton, Mike (Tricia) DeMarlie, Port Byron, Cori McGuinty (Gabe Killinger), East Moline; his mother, Jean McGuinty, Rock Island; grandchildren: Parker, Peyton, Liberty, Ali, Kaylee and Gabri; siblings; Catherine (Brian) Drain, Burlington, Iowa, Michael (Denise) McGuinty, Harietta, Mich., William McGuinty, Ft. Collins, Colo., Thomas (Sue) McGuinty, Tipton, Iowa, and Colleen McGuinty (Eric Smith) Longmont, Colo.; and special adopted kids, Jason and Jen Newman.
